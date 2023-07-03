Shrewsbury’s first ever Kidical Mass Bike Ride is a big hit

A mass bike ride for families took over the streets of Shrewsbury yesterday morning as the town hosted its first ever ‘Kidical Mass’ cycle.

Cyclists gather ahead of the start of the ride. Photo: Kidical Mass Shrewsbury

The free event, organised by local residents and supported by Dave Mellor Cycles of Frankwell, was part of a worldwide campaign to celebrate cycling and promote safer streets for children. Around 200 riders of all ages and abilities took part.

The ride started at the William Clement Memorial Obelisk at St Julian’s Friars before heading over English Bridge, along Old Potts Way, up Town Walls, and through the streets of the town centre on a circular route back through the Quarry Park. There was music, fun, and much laughter as the huge group of riders pedalled the four mile loop.

Councillor Rob Wilson, who helped organise the event alongside local Shrewsbury residents, said: “It was great fun! We had scores of riders of all ages enjoying the freedom of pedalling on two wheels. There were cargo bikes, tandems, trailers, and even some bidding cyclists on balance bikes. It was such a great success that we’re already planning the next event. We hope to make it a regular fixture in the town.”

The Kidical Mass ride also has a serious purpose as it’s part of a worldwide campaign calling for safer streets for children and young people. Previous UK Kidical Mass events have taken place in London, Oxford, Birmingham, Manchester, and Inverness. Shropshire’s first ever event was held in Church Stretton in May and Shrewsbury’s organisers hope their ride will become a regular fixture in the town.

Radbrook resident Liz Richardson, who attended the event with her sons aged 6 and 9 said:

“My young boys and I love cycling and use a mixture of roads, cycle paths (when possible), trails and pavements. Our dream is to be able to cycle from Radbrook to Woodfield Infants school safely, on a regular basis. The first half of the journey is relatively calm and we cycle on roads as there are no bike paths until Roman Road. The final part around Woodfield school is nearly impossible, with no bike paths up to the school and narrow, busy roads full of cars. Today was a glimpse of what it would be like for my boys to cycle safely on the streets every day.”

Anyone interested in future rides can stay up to date via the Kidical Mass Shrewsbury Facebook page.