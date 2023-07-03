Dunne welcomes funds for more defibrillators

South Shropshire MP Philip Dunne has welcomed the announcement that the government is inviting community organisations to bid for funding for more community defibrillators.

The Department of Health and Social Care is inviting organisations to register expressions of interest for its £1 million Community Automated External Defibrillators (AED) Fund, aimed at increasing the number of AEDs in public places where they are most needed and help save lives.

The funding is part of the Government’s drive to equip the health system with the right technology to ease pressures, reduce backlogs and cut waiting lists, and to improve public access to care when they need it.

As part of the grant award, applicants will be asked to demonstrate that defibrillators will be placed in areas where they are most needed, such as places with high footfall, vulnerable people, rural areas, or due to the nature of activity at the site.

An estimated 1,000 new defibrillators are to be provided by the fund, with the potential for this to double as successful applicants will be asked to match the funding they receive partially or fully.

Philip Dunne commented saying:

“Shropshire has done well at introducing defibrillators into our rural communities. But there are always places that would benefit from a life-saving defibrillator, so am pleased to welcome news of funds allocated for more community defibrillators.

“I encourage organisations in South Shropshire that do not have an accessible defibrillator nearby, to consider applying to instal one.”

Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Steve Barclay, said:

“We know, through inspiring stories of ordinary people, being kept alive thanks to the swift use of a defibrillator in public, that these extraordinary devices must be accessible to all.

“I urge any organisation that may benefit from a defibrillator – whether you’re a sports club, local theatre or community hall – to register your interest for this fund so that we can get more of this life-saving technology placed around England.”

Organisations can submit an expression of interest at https://forms.office.com/e/FyXmAdPb8y.