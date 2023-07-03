Anti-social behaviour week events to take place in Telford

This week sees the launch of Anti-Social Behaviour Awareness Week, with partners across the country, highlighting how they are making communities even safer and stressing the need for reporting incidents.

This national week of awareness is an ideal opportunity to engage with residents, address concerns and raise awareness of what the council and its partners does.

Telford and Wrekin Council’s Safer Telford team will be in three locations to help highlight reporting methods, identifying specific issues and to also provide personal and home security.

The team will be at Hollinswood Centre on Monday, Madeley Centre on Wednesday and Dawley Centre on Friday.

In addition, the council’s mobile CCTV hub is patrolling the borough with activities being showcased over 100 days of action.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said:

“Anti-social behaviour is a broad term but has very real, individual and collective victims.

“ASB can be things such as graffiti, littering, vandalism, off-road motorcycles, drinking in parks, aggressive and intimidating behaviour and for many people it is one of their biggest concerns in their community.

“Working together is the only way we can reduce the blight of ASB on our communities at all times, not only during this week.

“While this type of behaviour might not seem serious to some people, it can have a huge impact on our communities and this activity creates an environment where more serious crime can flourish. It’s essential that we work closely with our local communities to achieve this.

To report ASB in your area, use the MyTelford app by visiting www.telford.gov.uk/my-telford.