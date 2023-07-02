12.5 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 3, 2023
Now Playing:

Firefighters tackle bedroom fire at Travelodge in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Fire crews from Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were called to a fire at Travelodge in Telford on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported to have broken out in a bedroom of the hotel in Southwater at around 4.22pm.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet. Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances to the scene including operations, safety and principal officers.

West Mercia Police asked motorists on social media to avoid the area whilst the fire was dealt with.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP