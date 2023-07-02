Firefighters tackle bedroom fire at Travelodge in Telford

Fire crews from Telford, Wellington and Shrewsbury were called to a fire at Travelodge in Telford on Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported to have broken out in a bedroom of the hotel in Southwater at around 4.22pm.

Firefighters extinguished the fire using four breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, and a covering jet. Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent five fire appliances to the scene including operations, safety and principal officers.

West Mercia Police asked motorists on social media to avoid the area whilst the fire was dealt with.

