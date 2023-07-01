11.4 C
Shropshire
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Now Playing:

Two people rescued after glider crashes in Church Stretton

News
Updated:
By Martin Childs

In a dramatic incident yesterday morning, two individuals were successfully rescued after their glider crash landed.

The incident happened at the Midland Gliding Club.

On Saturday morning, 1 July 2023, emergency services received a distress call at 10:37 reporting the incident at the Midland Gliding Club, situated on Longmynd, Church Stretton.

Five fire appliances were dispatched from Bishops Castle, Church Stretton, Craven Arms, and Wellington.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue logged that the glider had crash-landed on the airfield, leaving both occupants trapped inside. To free the individuals, the fire crews employed a Remscat saw and small gear to free the individuals from the wreckage. West Midlands Ambulance was also in attendance.

The occupants had reportedly sustained minor cuts and bruises.

