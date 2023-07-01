Telford restaurant fined after failing to provide proof of waste disposal

An Indian restaurant in Telford has been fined for failing to prove to the Council it was safely and legally getting rid of waste.

Raj Cuisine admitted a breach of duty of care at Telford Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay a total of £1,139.66. The owner could be sent to prison for failure to pay.

Telford and Wrekin Council investigated Raj Cuisine, in Gower Street, St George’s, Telford, after receiving information that the business was fly-tipping in a neighbouring authority.



The restaurant was told to provide paperwork, such as receipts and contracts, showing how it was disposing of food waste, oil waste and general waste, as well as how it was managing and storing waste.

After failing to provide evidence, the council issued a Fixed Penalty Notice and brought a prosecution following non-payment.

Warning to businesses

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said:

“This case sends out a warning to all businesses that they should have waste contracts in place and be able to show how they manage, dispose and secure all their business waste. This is their duty of care.

“We are on the side of law-abiding businesses but will come down hard on those that break the law. A failure to correctly store business waste, for example, could put people’s safety at risk if that waste escapes their control.



“Businesses may think their waste is the same as household waste but any waste created in a business premise or by a business is ‘business waste’ and cannot be collected by the council. It cannot be taken to our household recycling centres either.



“All businesses create waste. We are happy to give advice and work with them to help them dispose of their waste legally and avoid enforcement action.



“This case is also an example of partnership working with other councils to support bringing offenders of environmental crime to justice.”

Business owners can visit the council’s website for more information about what their legal responsibilities are in the management, disposal and storage of waste.