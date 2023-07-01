Survey to gauge public opinion on compulsory CCTV in Telford Taxis

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking people if they think CCTV would help them feel safer in taxis, by launching a survey in the area.

The public consultation will run for eight weeks and comes as a result of industry standards set out by The Department for Transport.



The DfT’s view is that “the use of CCTV can provide a safer environment for the benefit of taxi/private hire vehicle passengers and drivers,” and has asked councils to consider demand locally.

No funding announcements have been made by the DfT.

- Advertisement -

The survey will provide evidence to help the council decide if mandatory CCTV in taxis could improve overall safety.

Currently voluntary CCTV

Telford & Wrekin Council currently has a voluntary CCTV policy in place for taxi’s and secured some external funding to launch the pilot scheme.



Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for homes & enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said:

“Safety of the people who live and work in Telford is paramount and CCTV may offer benefits for both passengers and drivers – but only if it’s something people think is necessary.



“Reported incidents involving Telford & Wrekin Council licensed taxis is low and CCTV is one tool we could use. As a collaborative council, we won’t proceed with any decisions until we have spoken with taxi users, owners and drivers to see where the evidence leads us.



“I would urge as many people as possible who have any involvement with taxis, to complete the survey, so we can make an informed decision.”

Take part in the survey

Residents can take part in the survey here.