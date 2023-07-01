17.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, July 1, 2023
Now Playing:

Survey to gauge public opinion on compulsory CCTV in Telford Taxis

News
Updated:
By Martin Childs

Telford & Wrekin Council is asking people if they think CCTV would help them feel safer in taxis, by launching a survey in the area.

Taxi Driver

The public consultation will run for eight weeks and comes as a result of industry standards set out by The Department for Transport.

The DfT’s view is that “the use of CCTV can provide a safer environment for the benefit of taxi/private hire vehicle passengers and drivers,” and has asked councils to consider demand locally.

No funding announcements have been made by the DfT.

- Advertisement -

The survey will provide evidence to help the council decide if mandatory CCTV in taxis could improve overall safety.

Currently voluntary CCTV

Telford & Wrekin Council currently has a voluntary CCTV policy in place for taxi’s and secured some external funding to launch the pilot scheme.

Deputy leader of the council and cabinet member for homes & enforcement, Councillor Richard Overton said:

“Safety of the people who live and work in Telford is paramount and CCTV may offer benefits for both passengers and drivers – but only if it’s something people think is necessary.

“Reported incidents involving Telford & Wrekin Council licensed taxis is low and CCTV is one tool we could use. As a collaborative council, we won’t proceed with any decisions until we have spoken with taxi users, owners and drivers to see where the evidence leads us.

“I would urge as many people as possible who have any involvement with taxis, to complete the survey, so we can make an informed decision.”

Take part in the survey

Residents can take part in the survey here.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP