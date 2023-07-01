11.4 C
Police make five arrests following armed incident in Telford

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Five people were arrested on Saturday afternoon following an armed incident in Telford.

At around 7am police responded to a report that gun shots had been heard and a man had been seen with a gun outside an address on Oxmoor Avenue in Hadley in Telford.

Armed police officers were deployed to the area and paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution.

Police say the incident was brought to a safe resolution on Saturday afternoon and no persons were injured.

Inspector Gavin Williams said: “This incident, we appreciate, was quite alarming for local residents who were looking to enjoy their weekend.  

“I would like to thank them for their patience during the incident and reassure them that them that there is no wider threat to the community.

“There will, however, be extra patrols in the area for reassurance and anyone with concerns can speak to us.”

