PRH care hub starts to take shape

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) says construction of a £24 million planned care hub at Princess Royal Hospital is progressing well.

Artist impressions of recovery area at PRH hub. Photo – AHR Architects Ltd.

The multimillion pound planned care hub will provide more theatres and recovery areas as part of plans to transform patient care at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.



The new hub will provide day case surgery for patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales, supporting communities to receive high quality, elective care all year round. The trust says the new hub will substantially increase the number of day case operations that can take place meaning patients will also benefit from much shorter waiting times.

Artist impressions of new hub

The new artist impressions reveal how the new two-storey hub would look when it is completed. It is made up of four modern theatres, new recovery areas and patient consultation pods.



The hub will support day case procedures across a range of specialities including ear, nose and throat, maxillofacial, gynaecology, breast, orthopaedics and general surgery.



Artist impressions of a theatre area at PRH hub. Photo – AHR Architects Ltd.

Great news for patients

Dr Steve McKew, Divisional Medical Director for Surgery, Anaesthetics and Cancer and Clinical Lead for Planned Care for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “This fantastic investment in the hospital site at Telford will transform how we deliver our day surgery benefiting patients from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales.



“Day case procedures will be able to take place all year round, despite seasonal pressures, which is great news for our patients who won’t have to wait as long for their operation.”

Dr McKew added: “Thank you to our clinicians who have helped to shape this fantastic new facility which will enable us to deliver high quality procedures and aftercare. We are looking forward to welcoming our very first patients next year.”



The transformation plans for the Telford hospital site also include the ongoing upgrade to the main entrance of the PRH, including brand-new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff, which is due to be completed this winter.



