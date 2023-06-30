17.5 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 30, 2023
Now Playing:

PRH care hub starts to take shape

News
Updated:
By Martin Childs

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) says construction of a £24 million planned care hub at Princess Royal Hospital is progressing well.

Artist impressions of recovery area at PRH hub. Photo – AHR Architects Ltd.

The multimillion pound planned care hub will provide more theatres and recovery areas as part of plans to transform patient care at Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford.

The new hub will provide day case surgery for patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales, supporting communities to receive high quality, elective care all year round. The trust says the new hub will substantially increase the number of day case operations that can take place meaning patients will also benefit from much shorter waiting times.

Artist impressions of new hub

The new artist impressions reveal how the new two-storey hub would look when it is completed. It is made up of four modern theatres, new recovery areas and patient consultation pods.

The hub will support day case procedures across a range of specialities including ear, nose and throat, maxillofacial, gynaecology, breast, orthopaedics and general surgery.

Artist impressions of a theatre area at PRH hub. Photo – AHR Architects Ltd.

Great news for patients

- Advertisement -

Dr Steve McKew, Divisional Medical Director for Surgery, Anaesthetics and Cancer and Clinical Lead for Planned Care for the Hospitals Transformation Programme, said: “This fantastic investment in the hospital site at Telford will transform how we deliver our day surgery benefiting patients from across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and mid Wales.

“Day case procedures will be able to take place all year round, despite seasonal pressures, which is great news for our patients who won’t have to wait as long for their operation.”

Dr McKew added: “Thank you to our clinicians who have helped to shape this fantastic new facility which will enable us to deliver high quality procedures and aftercare. We are looking forward to welcoming our very first patients next year.”

The transformation plans for the Telford hospital site also include the ongoing upgrade to the main entrance of the PRH, including brand-new retail facilities for patients, visitors and staff, which is due to be completed this winter.


- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP