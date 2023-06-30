Number plate recognition cameras to be used outside local schools

Shropshire Council is to install Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras to enforce moving traffic offences, in a bid to create safer streets outside schools.

The School Streets pilot programme, spanning 18 months, is scheduled to commence in February of next year at six schools in Shropshire. The initiative has received a significant boost as the Government’s minister for roads and local transport has signed the Order, granting the necessary enforcement powers for the scheme.

Effective from July 22, 2023, the Order empowers Shropshire Council to enforce various “moving traffic” offenses. The School Streets programme will utilise ANPR cameras as the first implementation of these enforcement powers.

School Streets refer to the streets surrounding school entrances, where temporary restrictions are imposed on motorised traffic (excluding permit holders) during drop-off and pick-up times.



Where traffic is restricted on roads outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times during term-times, School Streets make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school. This reduces children’s exposure to air pollution on part of their journey to school and from cars with idling engines outside the school gates.

Schools taking part

Gobowen Primary School

Market Drayton Junior School

Woodside Primary School, Oswestry

Mereside Primary School, Shrewsbury

Whitchurch Junior School

Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth



The new powers mean that ANPR cameras can also be used to enforce the School Street already in place at Coleham Primary in Shrewsbury.



For the first six months of the pilot, a grace period will be in place for first-time offenders.

Blue Badge holders along with schools buses and vehicles used in the transport of children and adults with special access needs, including private vehicles, taxies and minicabs declared for such use and registered with the school or with the council will be exempt.

‘Not a move against motorists’

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“This is excellent news and means Shropshire Council is on track to be the first rural council with a School Streets programme and the power to enforce moving traffic offences. This is not a move against motorists, but it is important that we make the roads safe for all users, especially around schools.”

Questions and Answers

How will it be funded?

Shropshire Council says the School Streets scheme will be 100% funded through DfT grant funding and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.

Any surplus arising from enforcement of School Streets will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable the continued rollout across the county.

What are moving traffic powers?

Under the moving traffic powers councils will, for the first time, be able to issue fines to drivers for offences including: incorrectly driving into a bus lane; stopping in a yellow box junction; banned right or left turns; illegal U-turns; and going the wrong way in a one-way street. These powers have previously been held only by the police.

Will the new powers be used on other roads?

The council intends to use the new powers to enforce safer streets outside schools, but has the option to use the new powers to enforce ‘moving traffic offences’ on any roads in the Shropshire Council area in the future.

What kinds of fines might the council impose?

Shropshire Council has not stated the fines at present.



The levels of fines that can be imposed are specified in a schedule to the General Provisions SI. They range from £20 for lower-level penalties paid promptly, up to £105 for late payment of higher-level penalties (such as bus lane contraventions, or parking a vehicle on a cycle path).





