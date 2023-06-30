Fire crews tackle large field fire overnight in Bridgnorth

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock battled a large field fire overnight involving 400 tonnes of straw and manure alight in a field.

Bridgnorth Field Fire on Thursday 29 June 2023 – Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock were called to combat a large field fire that erupted, consuming a staggering 400 tonnes of straw and manure.



The incident occurred at Hazedine Way, Tasley in Bridgnorth, and was reported around 11pm last night.



The blaze sent thick smoke billowing across the surrounding area, including the majority of High Town, extending as far as the river with multiple calls received to fire control from concerned members of the public who saw the plumes of smoke.

Multiple fire appliances

Three fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock.



Collaborating with the farmer, the crews diligently disassembled the straw piles and drenched them with abundant amounts of water, persevering until 02:30 this morning to bring the fire under control.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue used a range of firefighting equipment, including hosereel jets, rakes, shovels, and mathooks, to bring the flames under control.



