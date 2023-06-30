17.7 C
Shropshire
Friday, June 30, 2023
Fire crews tackle large barn fire in Bridgnorth

By Martin Childs

Shropshire Fire and Rescue have been tackling a serious barn fire in Bridgnorth. Six crews were in attendance.

Bridgnorth Barn Fire – Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

The fire involving a large barn full of hay broke out this morning at Upton Park Farm Bridgnorth, with a call made to emergency services at 10.38.

Multiple fire crews, including four appliances (such as the Incident Command Unit, Light Pumping Unit, and Water Carrier) attended from Bridgnorth, Craven Arms, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Telford Central, and Tweedale to tackle the intense blaze.

Crews have been using hose reel jets and main jets to tackle the fire.

Second large fire in Bridgnorth

It is the second large fire in the area after crews were out overnight dealing with a large field fire.

More details here: Fire crews tackle large field fire overnight in Bridgnorth

