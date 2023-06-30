Car overturns on Shrewsbury street in early morning collision

Emergency services in Shrewsbury were called to a collision on Belle Vue Road this morning with one vehicle ending up on its roof.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the collision at 5.11am this morning, with one appliance from Shrewsbury attending the scene.

The collision involved two cars with one that had come to rest on its roof according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, who report that no persons were trapped.

It is not known if anyone was injured.