Friday, June 30, 2023
Car overturns on Shrewsbury street in early morning collision

Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Emergency services in Shrewsbury were called to a collision on Belle Vue Road this morning with one vehicle ending up on its roof.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting the collision at 5.11am this morning, with one appliance from Shrewsbury attending the scene.

One fire appliance was sent to attend from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

The collision involved two cars with one that had come to rest on its roof according to Shropshire Fire and Rescue, who report that no persons were trapped.

It is not known if anyone was injured.

