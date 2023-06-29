Wem man jailed for distribution of indecent images of children

A man from Wem, has been jailed for three years after he distributed indecent images of children.

36 year-old, Wayne Ford, formerly of New Street in Wem, was sentenced today at Shrewsbury Crown Court after he pleaded guilty on 11 May at Telford Magistrates’ Court.

He was convicted for offences of possessing and distributing indecent images of children, publishing obscene material in relation to offences between September 2020 and April 2021.

‘Vile crimes’

Detective Inspector Matt McNelis said: “These are vile crimes that perpetuate the suffering of child victims here and around the world. Often these images are of children being raped and tortured. I would like to compliment the Online CSE Team based in Shrewsbury for their determination in bringing Ford to justice.



“It is heartening for the team and for the community as a whole to see a custodial sentence handed down together with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order which will further mitigate risk when Ford is released.”

Seeking help

If you have been affected by child sexual abuse, you can contact police on 101 and speak to a police officer in confidence.



Anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email help@nspcc.org.uk. Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.



