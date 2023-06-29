19.9 C
Thursday, June 29, 2023
Three people seriously injured in Chirk collision

By Martin Childs

Three people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a collision on the A5 Chirk, just north of Gledrid roundabout.

West Midlands Ambulance Service attended the incident. Photo: WMAS
Emergency services were in attendance on the A5 between Gledrid roundabout and Halton roundabout after a serious collision this morning.

The road is currently closed and is likely to remain closed for some time. Police are asking motorists to find an alternative route.

The collision happened at around 8.20am this morning involving a car and a van.

Three men have been taken to hospital following the collision.

Firefighters successfully released two males who were trapped in separate vehicles who were airlifted to hospital for further medical attention.

A third male casualty, who had removed themselves from the vechicle, before the attendance of fire crews was also taken to hospital.

Three fire appliances responded to the incident, from Oswestry, Wrexham, and Chirk. Three ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance from Strensham to the scene. The Welsh Air Ambulance and colleagues from the Welsh Ambulance Service also attended along with police.

Serious injuries

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “On arrival, crews discovered three men.

“The first was the driver of the car. He was assessed and had sustained life-threatening injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Royal Stoke Hospital by the Welsh Air Ambulance.”

“The second was the driver of the van. He was assessed and had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by air ambulance for further treatment.”

“The third was a passenger in the car. He had sustained serious injuries that were not life threatening. He received treatment at the scene.

“He was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital by land ambulance for further assessment.”

Police appeal

West Mercia police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward or anyone who was passing through the area around the time of the collision who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Tom Symonds on 101 extension 770 2273 or by email tom.symonds@westmercia.pnn.police.uk

