Shrewsbury’s Smithfield Riverside regeneration gathers expert team

Shropshire Council and its development manager, RivingtonHark, have appointed a design team and communications agency for the Smithfield Riverside regeneration project.

Representatives from Shropshire Council, RivingtonHark and FaulknerBrowns – Photo: Shropshire Council

The project aims to revitalise the area between the Darwin Centre, Roushill, and the River Severn in Shrewsbury town centre.



The plan includes a mix of leisure, residential, and office spaces, along with attractive outdoor public areas that celebrate the riverside environment. The appointments mark an important step in advancing the project, which seeks to attract visitors, residents, and businesses, ultimately boosting the local economy and creating a modern destination.

FaulknerBrowns Architects

FaulknerBrowns Architects has been appointed to lead on the design and are tasked with bringing together a high-quality outline masterplan – one that unlocks the potential of this prime location and enhances the current town centre offer. With studios in Newcastle, Dublin and Vancouver, the firm work has designed multiple flagship projects, such as the Guinness Quarter in Dublin and The Goodsyard in East London.

Spacehub

They will work alongside Spacehub, whose designs will seek to create attractive new public realm and truly open up the area between the Darwin Centre and the River Severn, celebrating its waterfront setting.

Counter Context

Counter Context, a specialist communications, PR and engagement company based in Sheffield, has been appointed to lead on stakeholder engagement and public consultation for Smithfield Riverside. The agency has worked on several major regeneration masterplans across the UK, including in Sheffield, Bradford, Manchester and Kirklees.

Catalyst for future investment and growth

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council, said:



“We are incredibly excited about the future of Shrewsbury town centre and our vision to regenerate the Smithfield and Riverside area is at the very heart of that. We are bringing together an expert development team who cover all aspects of urban regeneration to work alongside our talented team at the Council.

“Utilising the team’s sector knowledge and experience, we are confident of delivering a transformational masterplan for the town.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing added:



“Smithfield Riverside is an opportunity to not only transform this area of the town centre, but act as a catalyst for future investment and growth across the whole of Shropshire.



“We are looking forward to developing the outline masterplan over the coming months and engagement with key stakeholder organisations is set to begin in the coming weeks.”



A public consultation for Smithfield Riverside is targeted for early 2024 with a planning application expected to be submitted in Summer 2024.