Over 400 cannabis plants seized in Telford drug raids

Over 400 cannabis plants were seized and a man was arrested after police executed a drugs warrant in Woodside, Telford, earlier today.

The targeted operation, aimed at combating illegal drug activities in the area, saw raids, carried out in the residential areas of Wyvern and Wayside, resulting in the confiscation of a staggering 406 cannabis plants at approximately 9am this morning.

One man was arrested as part of the operation and is currently in custody as investigations continue.

Illegal activities

Cannabis cultivation not only poses risks to public health and safety but also fuels organised crime and other related illegal activities.



If you suspect illegal activity is taking place in your area, then information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk



