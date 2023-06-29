Dual carriageway road repairs to begin in Telford

Maintenance work on a number of Telford & Wrekin’s dual carriageways is set to begin next week.

The maintenance activities, which are part of the council’s ‘Pride in our Community’ £21m two-year investment programme, will span over the next four weeks and involve occasional full road closures, primarily during overnight hours.



The comprehensive maintenance scheme encompasses a range of tasks such as barrier repairs, carriageway repairs, road sweeping, gully cleaning, street light testing and repairs, as well as general tree and grass cutting. By undertaking these initiatives, the council aims to ensure that the road network remains in good condition, facilitating smooth traffic flow and enhancing the overall appearance of the area.



The yearly maintenance programme will be led by Balfour Beatty – the council’s highways contractor, together with grounds maintenance and street cleansing contractor Idverde as lighting contractor Prysmian.

Most dual-carriageway maintenance works will be undertaken overnight under full road closures to minimise disruption.

Carefully planned work

Labour Councillor Lee Carter, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for place (the economy & neighbourhood services) said:



“This investment makes good on our commitment to residents to prioritise care of our roads, cycle ways and footpaths.



“We’ve carefully planned most of the work at night to minimise disruption and it’s part of an ongoing programme to maintain high standards in our network and continue to build on the success of coming top in a national survey for highways satisfaction last year.”

For more detailed information about the maintenance schedule and updates, residents can visit the council’s dedicated dual carriageway maintenance website.













