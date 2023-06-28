Oswestry residents invited to meet the town’s Mayor

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose is hosting a ‘Meet the Mayor’ event this July.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose.

The Major will be hosting the event alongside other Councillors on Wednesday 5 July at Oswestry town market.



There will be a stall outside the Guildhall,and Oswestry residents are invited and encouraged to come along and meet the Mayor, ask any questions and chat about issues that are important to them.

Local people’s views are important

Councillor Rose, said: “I am keen to meet as many people as possible and hear about their priorities. It is important for the Town Council to be accessible to residents. We hope to hold another event later in the year and anyone can get in touch with me via my new Facebook page @oswestrytownmayor.”



“The Town Council has just published an annual newsletter and this will be on display for people to read. Come down and hear about some of the great projects we have delivered and learn about our plans for 2023 and beyond”.



The stall will be open from 10am until 2pm on the 5 July at the Bailey Head, Oswestry.