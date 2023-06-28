14.8 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Now Playing:

Oswestry residents invited to meet the town’s Mayor

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose is hosting a ‘Meet the Mayor’ event this July.

Oswestry Town Mayor, Councillor Olly Rose.

The Major will be hosting the event alongside other Councillors on Wednesday 5 July at Oswestry town market.

There will be a stall outside the Guildhall,and Oswestry residents are invited and encouraged to come along and meet the Mayor, ask any questions and chat about issues that are important to them.

Local people’s views are important

Councillor Rose, said: “I am keen to meet as many people as possible and hear about their priorities. It is important for the Town Council to be accessible to residents. We hope to hold another event later in the year and anyone can get in touch with me via my new Facebook page @oswestrytownmayor.”

“The Town Council has just published an annual newsletter and this will be on display for people to read. Come down and hear about some of the great projects we have delivered and learn about our plans for 2023 and beyond”.

The stall will be open from 10am until 2pm on the 5 July at the Bailey Head, Oswestry.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP