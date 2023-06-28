14.8 C
Oakengates Leisure Centre welcomes upgraded 3G Pitch

By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council’s 3G pitch at Oakengates Leisure Centre has now re-opened after a brand-new synthetic surface was fitted at the facilities.

Photo: Cllr Shirley Reynolds (Lab) Cabinet member for early years, children and young people and ward member for Wrockwardine Wood & Trench

Oakengates Leisure Centre, under the administration of Telford & Wrekin Council, has reopened its 3G pitch to the public following the installation of a state-of-the-art synthetic surface. The upgraded pitch promises to elevate the playing experience for local football clubs, residents, and Telford Priory School students who utilise the facility for their physical education classes.

This investment is part of Telford & Wrekin Council’s commitment to enhance the borough’s cleanliness, environmental sustainability, safety, and overall enjoyment for the community.

Alongside the installation of the new pitch surface, the project also involved the addition of full-size goals and the implementation of energy-efficient LED floodlights. These lighting upgrades are projected to save approximately £16.3k in energy costs annually, further supporting the council’s ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by the year 2030.

Grassroots football is a vital

Councillor Carolyn Healy, the Labour Cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“Grassroots football is a vital activity across our borough both in terms of creating opportunities and keeping our residents fit and healthy. We operate three 3G pitches in Oakengates, Langley and Madeley which are all extremely popular and used frequently by local schools and residents for recreational and competitive football all year round.

“We are really proud to be able to continue to invest to develop and grow our leisure sites to ensure they are the best they can be for everyone who uses them. Big thank you to everyone who has worked hard to get the investment work completed ahead of schedule.”

