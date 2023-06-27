17.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Telford police station evacuated after WW2 grenade handed in

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Malinsgate police station had to be evacuated yesterday afternoon as a member of the public handed in the WW2 device over the front counter.

As a precaution, Malinsgate police station was evacuated and a 50 metre cordon was put in place around the building just after 3pm, after the Second World War hand grenade was handed into the front counter by a member of the public.

West Mercia Police said later that the police station had re-opened and the cordon removed after experts from Explosives Ordnance Disposal assessed the grenade and found it was decommissioned and therefore safe and thanked the public for their patience.

