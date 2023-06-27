18.5 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Popular Oswestry pub is on the market

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

One of Oswestry’s most prominent pub’s has gone on the market, offering an exciting opportunity for its new owner.

The Kings Head in Oswestry is now up for sale

Located on the busy Church Street, close to the heart of Oswestry town centre, sits the Kings Head.

The freehold Grade II Listed property is now on the market with leisure property specialists ‘Fleurets’ at £375,000.

In addition to an open plan trading area, there is also a rear garden in a town centre location, as well as spacious private quarters, split over the two upper floors.

Investment opportunity

Andy Tudor, Divisional Director of Fleurets Midlands, commented: “The Kings Head premises presents a fantastic opportunity for an experienced operator. The location of the property gives it a real advantage due to its proximity to Church Street and the number of popular retail units.

“In terms of sales, quarterly VAT returns prepared by Elliott & Company Accounting of Oswestry confirm sales of £243,789 net of VAT for the year ended 30th April 2023. Further accounting information will be made available to bona fide applicants after they have formally viewed the property.”

