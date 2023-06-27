New ambulance hub in operation at Telford Hospital

A new ambulance hub at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is now in full operation and aims to improve patient experience.

Princess Royal Hospital (PRH) in Telford has introduced a state-of-the-art freestanding ambulance hub, aiming to enhance the patient experience, and is now fully operational.



The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), responsible for managing PRH, secured £1.2 million in funding for the development of this vital facility.

Located adjacent to the Emergency Department, the standalone building first became operational in April this year. It provides eight dedicated spaces where patients can be efficiently offloaded from ambulances and receive an immediate assessment. This initiative also alleviates strain on the hospital’s capacity, allowing for smoother execution of planned care procedures.

An additional £114,000 was secured to expand the size of the Discharge Lounge at PRH, adding eight more spaces. These lounges accommodate patients who are scheduled for discharge on the same day but are waiting for medication or transportation. This initiative plays a significant role in freeing up beds and reducing waiting times for patients who require admission from the Accident and Emergency (A&E) department.

Collaboration between SaTH’s Emergency Department team, West Midlands Ambulance Service, and the Welsh Ambulance Service takes place at the hub. This coordinated effort ensures that patients receive necessary care within the hospital premises rather than on ambulances, enabling the ambulance services to respond promptly to new emergency calls.

Reducing waiting times

Sara Biffen, Acting Chief Operating Officer for The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust which runs Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, said: “We are increasing capacity and reducing waiting times so that our patients can be seen as quickly as possible, in the right place, and this investment is supporting us to do this.

“Our patients are already starting to benefit from fewer delays, including those arriving by ambulance, and we will continue to work with our local health and social care partners to build on this.

“We also need the public to seek the care they need in the most clinically appropriate setting such as using pharmacies and 111 online, especially during periods of exceptional pressure which includes planned industrial action by junior doctors this week.”