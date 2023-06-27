MP urges swift action to revamp Oswestry’s Church Street

North Shropshire’s Member of Parliament is pressing for immediate action to address the unsightly street layout of Church Street in Oswestry to boost local businesses and enhance tourism prospects.

Helen Morgan pictured in Church Street Oswestry.

Proposals to enhance the town center’s Church Street by expanding pedestrian space through the incorporation of planters, street furniture, and implementing a formal one-way system have received strong support from local organizations. However, progress has been hindered by delays from Shropshire Council, says the MP for North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan, the area’s Liberal Democrat MP, has written a letter to the council, urging prompt action to ensure the commendable efforts by Oswestry Town Council and the Business and Improvement District are not in vain.

The Oswestry Business and Improvement District (BID) team secured a £70,000 investment from the Heritage Action Zone to enhance the area. However, the purchased furniture and planters remain stranded in storage.

A thriving high street is essential to any market town

In response, the local MP has joined the discussion, urging Shropshire Council to expedite the process and address the street’s current condition.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“Church Street’s temporary layout has been in place far too long and needs to be sorted out ASAP. Lots of hard-working local business owners would see an almost immediate improvement as a result of these works.

“A thriving high street is essential to any market town, and Oswestry has a great opportunity to make itself more attractive to visitors and residents alike.

Britain in Bloom contest

The town is currently gearing up to represent the Heart of England in this year’s Britain in Bloom contest. However, Church Street continues to be characterised by traffic cones and ‘HOG’ barriers, as it has been since the onset of the pandemic.

Helen added: “It is now down to Shirehall bosses to clear this bottleneck and get the project moving. Otherwise great work done locally by the BID and the Town Council – and funding secured from the Heritage Action Zone – will go to waste.

“I have discussed this with the leader of Shropshire Council and reiterated how keen residents in Oswestry are to get going as soon as possible.

“We all want Oswestry to be an even better place to live, and I really hope that this can make a difference for our biggest market town.”