Major step forward for sports and social club

Work continues to progress at Allscott Sports & Social Club as Roof Trusses are installed on the new construction.

Construction progresses on the Allscott sports and Social club in the village of Allscott, Shropshire.

The construction of Allscott Sports & Social Club, new community sports and social facility, has taken a significant stride forward with the successful installation of its roof trusses.

SJ Roberts Construction is overseeing the development of Allscott Sports & Social Club, which forms an integral part of the larger Allscott Meads housing project. The housing development is taking shape on the former site of the British Sugar factory, which ceased operations in 2007. Construction work began in August of the previous year and is scheduled to be completed by October 2023.

The forthcoming club will offer state-of-the-art amenities, including modern changing rooms, function rooms, a kitchen, an office, and full accessibility for disabled individuals. Additionally, the facility will encompass five new football pitches, an all-weather bowling green, and a natural grass bowling green, which are being installed by specialist sports pitch construction firm, J.Mallinson.

Facilities that an established community would enjoy

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction commented:

“Allscott Meads is far more than simply a new housing development. As per British Sugar’s vision once the sugar beet factory closed, it’s the creation of a new community where there was once industry. To successfully realise this, it’s been imperative from day one to create the facilities that an established community would enjoy, rather than bolting them on as an afterthought.

“The sports and social club is one aspect of this and we know how excited both our existing residents at Allscott Meads, as well as the wider village community, are to start enjoying this.”

With the roof trusses now in place, the roof covering will be added, and windows and doors installed to ensure the building is wind and watertight. At the same time, the first fix electrical work inside the building will commence.



Once completed, the new community facility will replace the existing sports and social club which is located opposite. This will be demolished to make way for additional new homes on the second phase of the Allscott Meads development.