Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Firefighters tackle early morning van fire in Broseley

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire Fire and Rescue swiftly responded to a blazing Astra van in Fiery Fields, Bridgnorth Rd, Broseley this morning.

Emergency services were called at 03:56 this morning with reports of a vehicle on fire.

Two fire appliances including the Incident Support Unit were sent to the scene from Much Wenlock and Tweedale with an Operations officer also in attendance. Local police were also present at the scene.

Upon arrival, the fire crews encountered the van fully ablaze and took immediate action to extinguish the fire.

