Road closure and temp lights for gas main replacement in Shrewsbury

Motorists in Shrewsbury will face road closures and temporary traffic lights starting next month as work commences to replace old gas pipes.

From 24 July to 3 November 2023 Cadent Gas carry out work to replace a gas main in the Coleham area of Shrewsbury.

Cadent will replace a section of cast iron main between the Coleham Head junction and North Close junction on Longden Coleham/Longden Road.

A one-way closure will be in place on Longden Coleham during the school summer holidays.



This will allow the contractors working on behalf of Cadent to safely undertake the first section of works between Coleham Head junction and Kingsland Road junction without the need for temporary traffic lights.

Whilst the one-way closure is in force Longden Coleham will be closed to traffic travelling in a westbound direction (towards Longden Road) only, with a signed diversion route in place via Old Potts Way, Pritchard Way and Roman Road.

Access to properties and businesses will be maintained at all times.

Temporary traffic lights

As operatives progress with the works and move onto Longden Road, the one-way closure will be removed and the remaining works will then be undertaken with the use of temporary traffic lights.

Whilst the temporary traffic lights are in place, a traffic management operative will be on site from 7.30am to 6.30pm, to monitor and react to any traffic delays by adjusting the timings on the signals.

Cadent is also providing a liaison officer on site who should be able to assist where necessary.

Shropshire Council’s inspection team will monitor work as it progresses to ensure the contractors are working efficiently and to the agreed timescales.

Residents and businesses will be notified, and advance warning signs will be erected on site two weeks prior to the work starting.