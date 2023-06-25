Body discovered after search for missing Telford man

The body of a man has been found by police during their search for Ben Bond, who had gone missing from his home in Dawley, Telford.

A search began for the 21-year-old after he went missing on Sunday 18 June.



During the search efforts on Saturday afternoon, officers tragically uncovered a body in Chapel Lane, Aqueduct that is believed to be Ben.



West Mercia Police have indicated that there are no signs of suspicious circumstances surrounding the individual’s death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

Formal identification procedures are still pending. Ben’s family has been notified of the development.