New Health and Wellbeing Strategy approved for Telford and Wrekin

Telford and Wrekin’s Health and Wellbeing Board has approved and published a new Health and Wellbeing Strategy to support people live healthier happier lives within the borough.

The strategy outlines how services and organisations can work together to help people to live healthier, more independent lives – and the progress achieved so far.

Commenting on the publication of the report, Cllr Andy Burford (Lab), Chair of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said:

“Our lives and communities have faced unprecedented challenges in the three years since our last Health and Wellbeing Strategy was published.

“Despite this, we have made good progress in making improvements and innovations in how people are supported in their health and wellbeing.

“The work done to empower volunteers and local leaders by providing training and developing a network of volunteer health champions has empowered our communities. This has given rise to several community health and wellbeing projects that have supported 4,000 people.

“It is also great to hear about the prevention work undertaken, notably the Healthy Lifestyles team, which has helped nearly 3,000 people live healthier lives with free one-to-one support in the past two years.

“We have also made good progress integrating care services with the NHS – the Health and Social Care Rapid Response Team has successfully helped people to get the right care and has reduced hospital admissions.

“In our last report we made improving emotional and mental wellbeing a priority, this has led to the creation of a set of calm cafes that we have done in partnership with community groups in the borough.

“We have also met the cost of living crisis head on, by targeting support to those most affected by it across services, and raising awareness of the support that is available across Telford and Wrekin.

“But we will need to do more to meet the challenges we face in the context of the legacy of austerity and the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“Our new Health and Wellbeing Strategy is a chance to refresh our approach and lays out how we will work to improve the health and wellbeing of people in the borough.

Cllr Kelly Middleton (Lab), the Cabinet Member for Healthy, Safer & Stronger Communities and Partnerships, said:

“Improving health is not just about hospitals and GPs; our strategy recognises that good economic opportunities, good housing, resilient communities and living in a green and sustainable borough are central to people living healthy lives.

“Preventing ill health before it happens will also help people to live longer lives, and the earlier we can support people, the better.

“For this reason, we are committed to supporting parents and carers to maximise our children’s potential to give them the best start in life.

“We also need to acknowledge that socially disadvantaged people do not have the same opportunities as residents who are more well off to be well – so our support services will have a targeted approach to close that inequality gap.

“Working in communities and in partnership with community and voluntary organisations will also be vital in improving the health and wellbeing of residents.

“And like our previous health and wellbeing strategies, we commit to putting people at the centre of everything we do, ensuring our residents get offered the right help at the right time.”