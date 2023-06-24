20.4 C
Events mark Armed Forces Day in Shropshire

By Shropshire Live

Events are taking place in Telford and Shrewsbury today to mark Armed Forces Day.

Councillor Raj Mehta, lead on the Armed Forces Covenant for the borough and Councillor Carolyn Healy
Telford Armed Forces Day will be taking place from 11am – 4pm at Broadoaks Playing Field, Donnington. This annual families’ fun day will have plenty of activities, entertainment and displays to celebrate the occasion.

Visitors can come along and meet local organisations, military groups and cadets, Fire Brigade, Police and RAF Cosford. There will be live music, free sports, activities, crafts and the opportunity to watch displays from Madness Events with their spectacular trampoline show and take part in the have-a-go sessions after the show as well as the Savage Skills Bikes display team with their stunts, tricks and jumps. There will also be fun fair rides and a great choice of food and drink.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Labour) Cabinet member for Climate Action, Green Spaces, Heritage and Leisure said: “This is an opportunity for families to come together at this free event to show their support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces community: from currently serving troops to Service families, veterans and cadets. There are many free activities, lots of stalls to have a look around and stage entertainment. You can find out more on our Facebook page at @TelfordCultureEvents”.

Councillor Raj Mehta, lead on the Armed Forces Covenant for the borough, commented: “We have a host of support services in place throughout the borough for serving armed forces personnel and veterans and this information can be found at www.telford.gov.uk/armedforces. We look forward to seeing you at the event on Saturday 24 June where we can celebrate together as a community.”

In Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council will be hosting the Shropshire Armed Forces Family Fun Day, supported by Wace Morgan solicitors, at Shrewsbury Castle.

Those attending will enjoy family-friendly activities, which also allow visitors to show their gratitude towards Armed Forces personnel both past and present.

The event takes p;ace between 11am and 3pm and is free. Throughout the day, there will interactive activities for all the family from local emergency services, charities and Shrewsbury Town FC. There will be a line-up of live music and a number of local food and drink stalls, free valuation of wartime memorabilia, the opportunity to view vintage military vehicles, and free SmartWater tagging of war medals.

Visitors on the day will also have free access to the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum.

