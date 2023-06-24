Caravans destroyed by fire in Shifnal believed to be arson

A fire that destroyed two caravans in a Shifnal Lane on Friday evening is believed to have been caused by arsonists.

Two caravans were set alight in Shifnal by what is believed to be arson – Image: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to attend the fire on Lamledge Lane in Shifnal on Friday evening at around 8.30pm.



Two fire appliances attended from Telford, along with an operations officer who was also at the scene.



On arrival crews discovered two caravans ablaze and used breathing apparatus, covering and hosereel jets to extinguish the fire.

The caravans were not occupied at the time and no one was injured, but the fire is being treated as arson.

Contact Police

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.