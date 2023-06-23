Council teams make way for Station Quarter development

Council teams are making way for a major regeneration project as the Station Quarter development gathers pace.

Station Quarter Digital Skills and Enterprise Hub CGI

Station Quarter, a multi-million pound development in Telford Town Centre, will see the development of a vibrant and sustainable urban space linking the train station to the town centre, high-quality housing and commercial opportunities, a state-of-the-art digital skills and enterprise hub and new public spaces for residents and visitors.

As part of these plans, council teams previously based at Addenbrooke House in Ironmasters Way will move to other existing council buildings across the borough including Darby House, Granville House, and Southwater One so that the building can be repurposed as part of the development.

Council teams previously based in offices in Wellington will also move out, with new tenants set to move in in the coming months.

The moves will save taxpayers over £300,000 a year in building running costs as well as creating future rental income opportunities.

Councillor Shaun Davies, Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council (Labour) said:

“Station Quarter will transform the heart of Telford Town Centre, bringing opportunities for young people to learn new skills and businesses to thrive as well as high-quality homes for people in an exciting town centre location.

“Moving council teams out of Addenbrooke House is another step towards achieving our ambitious plans for the area.

“Not only this, but we’ll be able to re-invest hundreds of thousands of pounds into frontline services, instead of using this to pay for office accommodation. It’s a win win.”

Addenbrooke House will no longer be used by the council beyond summer 2023.