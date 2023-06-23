Council invests in Wellington green space

Telford and Wrekin Council is about to begin work to enhance a community green space in Wellington.

Murphy’s Field in Wellington: Image Google Street View

Murphy Field, which is protected from future development under the council’s ‘Green Guarantee’ site status, will receive investment to further enhance the popular site for recreational use by the local community.

The site is one of more than 300 council-owned and protected ‘Green Guarantee’ sites across Telford and Wrekin, which are recognised for their community and environmental value and which contribute to the borough’s wider network of protected green spaces including 23 council-owned Local Nature Reserves.

The enhancement scheme at Murphy Field will see the site made more accessible for all, with a grass mat area for football parking and a new footpath linking to the Haygate Fields development being installed during the first stage of the project. A second stage will see wildflowers and benches added near to the pool.

The enhancement project will also see a junior football pitch reinstated on Murphy Field to serve the local community.

Funding for the project is being provided by the developers of Haygate Fields.

The council is notifying local residents about the commencement of the project and is aiming to minimise disruption to the site during the works.

The local authority has confirmed it is working with an ecologist on the project and that all work will be compliant with its responsibilities under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

Cllr Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said:

“I’m delighted this investment into Murphy Field will increase the site’s quality and value as a public open space for local people.

“The new footpaths will make it easier for residents to reach and enjoy their local green space, while the reinstated football pitch will offer the community better access to improved recreational opportunities on their doorstep, giving them more opportunity to keep fit, and supporting the continuation of grass roots football.”