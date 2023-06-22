Telford’s bars and clubs top for safety

Sixty-five bars and clubs across Telford and Wrekin have signed up to a police-led safety scheme which awards a top rating of five stars.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement presents a certificate to Ross Gledhill, general manager of The Malthouse in Ironbridge, after the pub achieved a five-star safety rating

Telford & Wrekin Council has funded and encouraged night-time venues to join the Licensing Security and Vulnerability Initiative (LSAVI) since the end of last year.

Many venues signed up so far have already achieved a five-star rating for their safety procedures. The initiative is aimed at helping make the borough’s night-time economy even safer for residents and businesses.

Councillor Richard Overton, (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said:

“It’s testament to the venues for doing everything in their power to achieve the highest ratings possible to ensure the safety of customers and staff.

“We have a nightlife that continues to grow, so keeping people safer is not only great for the venues but the borough itself – attracting visitors from further afield and boosting the economy.

“Next time you are out, see if you can spot the LSAVI certificates which are being proudly displayed. Thank you to all the venues that have been working hard and taking part in this scheme.”

LSAVI gives licensees the tools to recognise vulnerable customers and take steps to encourage responsible drinking. It also helps them understand procedures for dealing with drug misuse or violent behaviour and how to improve security through lighting and CCTV.

One of the latest venues to secure five stars is The Malthouse in Ironbridge.

Licensee Karl McGuire said:

“We signed up to LSAVI to show that The Malthouse and our other venues are of a high standard for people to come and have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Licensees can find out more and register for the scheme by visiting the website.

Venues that scored 4.5 stars have done all they can to achieve the top rating. Issues such as listed building status may have prevented them from being able to meet all the LSAVI criteria.

Other safety measures the council is investing in include extending the borough’s CCTV network and piloting CCTV in taxis.