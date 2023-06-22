24.1 C
Thursday, June 22, 2023
MP calls for dentistry improvements as stats show two thirds lack care

By Shropshire Live

Shropshire MP Helen Morgan is calling for improvements to NHS dentistry contracts in order to reverse the decline in dental care across the county.

Helen Morgan in her office
The Liberal Democrat MP met with senior NHS leaders in Parliament this week to challenge them over the state of dental care in North Shropshire.

This comes as House of Commons data has revealed that just 35.4% of adults and 49.8% of children in North Shropshire have seen a dentist in the last two years.

Dental treatment with the NHS is not free for the public, but the system in place means it is subsidised by the government. However, over the last several years, a lack of investment and recruitment in the system has meant private care contracts are regularly overtaking NHS equivalents, creating long waiting lists and a staffing shortage.

A recent BBC survey showed that 91% of Shropshire dental practices were not taking on any new patients, while further data showed an even greater percentage are refusing to take new NHS patients.

For any new residents of the county, there are a dearth of options when it comes to registering for any sort of dental care, while existing NHS patients are forced to contemplate the prospect of paying for private care as a growing number of practices are simply stopping NHS treatment.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire said:

“NHS services across Shropshire are in a state of crisis, and sadly dental care is no different. Too many people are having to pay money they don’t have for care that is no longer provided by the NHS thanks to years of underinvestment and poor quality contracts.

“Nearly two thirds of adults in my constituency haven’t seen a dentist in the last two years. Perhaps more damagingly, half of all children haven’t seen a dentist either, which is setting us up for widespread long-term problems and the need for more care further down the line.

“The Government need to sort out NHS contracts or even more people will be forced to turn to dangerous DIY dentistry.”

