Concern is growing for the welfare of a 21-year-old man from Telford who was last seen at his home address in Dawley at 3.30pm on Sunday.

Have you seen missing Ben Bond from Dawley?

Ben Bond is described as 6ft with mousey coloured collar length hair.

When last seen Ben was wearing a black t-shirt, navy/black windbreaker jacket, white and blue Nike Air Max trainers and possibly a light grey Hoodrich hoodie.

Police say Be’s family are extremely worried about him.

Anyone who sees Ben is asked to call 999 immediately.