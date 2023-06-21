13.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Smoke seen for miles as lorry catches fire at Nesscliffe Service Station

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Smoke could be seen for miles when a lorry caught fire at Nesscliffe Service Station yesterday evening.

The scene of the fire at Nescliffe Service Station. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station / SFRS
The scene of the fire at Nescliffe Service Station. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station / SFRS

Firefighters were called to the service station on the A5 at around 6.39pm on Tuesday.

The cab of the lorry, a number of fuel pumps and the canopy of the service station were damaged by fire.

- Advertisement -

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews responded quickly and efficiently to this incident.

“The attendance included fire appliances from Oswestry, Baschurch, and Shrewsbury, along with a level two officer.

“Crews used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and a foam inductor. The water supply was ferried from nearby fire hydrants.

“Using foam in this type of incident helped in suppressing the fire effectively.

“Our efforts were focused on extinguishing the fire and ensuring the safety of the surrounding areas.

The A5 remained open and traffic was unaffected during the incident.

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP