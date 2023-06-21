Smoke seen for miles as lorry catches fire at Nesscliffe Service Station

Smoke could be seen for miles when a lorry caught fire at Nesscliffe Service Station yesterday evening.

The scene of the fire at Nescliffe Service Station. Photo: Oswestry Fire Station / SFRS

Firefighters were called to the service station on the A5 at around 6.39pm on Tuesday.

The cab of the lorry, a number of fuel pumps and the canopy of the service station were damaged by fire.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Fire crews responded quickly and efficiently to this incident.

“The attendance included fire appliances from Oswestry, Baschurch, and Shrewsbury, along with a level two officer.

“Crews used hose reel jets, breathing apparatus, thermal imaging cameras and a foam inductor. The water supply was ferried from nearby fire hydrants.

“Using foam in this type of incident helped in suppressing the fire effectively.

“Our efforts were focused on extinguishing the fire and ensuring the safety of the surrounding areas.

The A5 remained open and traffic was unaffected during the incident.