Shrewsbury Schools collaborative on commemorative mosaic

A new mosaic has been unveiled at Meole Brace C of E Primary School and Nursery following a collaborative project with their pupils and art students from Shrewsbury School.

Staff and pupils from Meole Brace C of E Primary and Nursery and Shrewsbury School unveil the new mosaic

The mosaic, which includes the primary school’s values of ‘community, respect and perseverance’, is the result of more than three years of work that started in 2020 and continued after the pandemic.

Shrewsbury School creative arts students spent time each week teaching the younger pupils mosaic-making techniques to produce the piece, which this week was officially unveiled at the Primary School’s Coronation Garden.

- Advertisement -

Head of Art at Shrewsbury School, Lucy Caddel, said: “This mosaic was a pleasure to work on with our Shrewsbury School creative arts students, GCSE & A-level artists and art scholars between 2020 and 2021 over field days and Thursday afternoon sessions.

“We supported the primary school with resources and training in traditional Roman back-face mosaic-making (even making their own flour and water glue from a Roman recipe!). In the concept design we brought together the pre-Raphaelite style of the local Meole Brace church and the values of the school. These words ‘community’ ‘respect’ and ‘perseverance’ became even more significant through the pandemic.

“The mosaic is a great example of the creative outreach we are doing as a school and a really positive and truly collaborative piece. Everyone in the school from reception to year 6 was involved, as well as staff and parents. It’s fantastic to see it installed in the coronation garden at the school reception.”

Stuart Cowper, Head of Partnership and Community Engagement at Shrewsbury School said: “This is one of many wonderful art-related partnership collaborations with local schools, and has been an important part of our bigger outreach programme which also includes dance, singing and music. Well done to everyone involved for keeping the project alive over a long and difficult period – the result is fantastic.”

Hayley Lakin, Deputy Headteacher at Meole Brace C of E Primary School and Nursery added: “Working with Lucy and the talented students from Shrewsbury School was a real treat for our pupils. They thoroughly enjoyed seeing their creative ideas come to life and incorporating our school Christian values of Community, Respect and Perseverance.

“We are very proud to have the mosaic centre stage in our Coronation Garden at the front of our school as it so perfectly illustrates the Christian vision of Meole Brace C of E Primary School and Nursery.”