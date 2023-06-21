North Shropshire dance school offers GCSE dance

Maggie Mays School of Performing Arts in Whitchurch has announced the introduction of Dance GCSE as part of its curriculum.

Seniors at Maggie Mays School of Performing Arts

The renowned dance studio, known for its commitment to excellence in performing arts, is expanding its offerings to provide students with the opportunity to pursue a Dance GCSE qualification.

The decision to offer Dance GCSE comes at a crucial time when arts subjects are experiencing a decline in the UK education system. By introducing this program, Maggie Mays aims to counter this trend and empower students to cultivate their artistic abilities while nurturing a well-rounded education.

With the Dance GCSE completing in Year 10, students will have the advantage of freeing up their GCSE timetable, allowing them to devote more time to their other school subjects. This flexibility enables them to strike a balance between their academic pursuits and their passion for dance, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience.

At the helm of the dance program is the highly qualified and experienced dance principal, Crissy Wylie. With a wealth of expertise as both a dancer and instructor, Crissy brings invaluable knowledge and guidance to the students of Maggie Mays School of Performing Arts.

As a mother herself, with her eldest child progressing through GCSEs, Crissy fully comprehends the pressures and challenges faced by students and understands the delicate balance required to pursue their interests alongside core school subjects.

Dance GCSE offers a multitude of benefits to students beyond the studio. It fosters creativity, discipline, and self-expression, instilling invaluable skills that extend far beyond the dance floor. Moreover, a Dance GCSE qualification can lead to various exciting pathways, such as further study in performing arts, professional dance training, or even careers in choreography, dance education, and arts administration.

Maggie Mays School of Performing Arts remains committed to empowering students and nurturing their artistic potential. By introducing Dance GCSE, the studio is providing a unique opportunity for Year 9 students to embark on an enriching educational journey, fostering their love for dance while equipping them with transferable skills for their future endeavors.