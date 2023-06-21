13.9 C
Shropshire
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Now Playing:

Action taken after taxi safety checks in Telford

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Taxi drivers have been stopped for vehicle safety checks in a successful operation between Telford & Wrekin Council and West Mercia Police.

One had a worn tyre and the driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine
One had a worn tyre and the driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine

The stops were carried out to check if the vehicles were safe and displaying the correct signage and the drivers were wearing their identity badges.

Four taxis pulled over were licensed by a neighbouring authority and three were found to have faults. One had a worn tyre and the driver was given three penalty points and a £100 fine. His licence was also suspended until the tyres were replaced.

- Advertisement -

A Telford & Wrekin Council licensed taxi that was stopped passed the checks with no issues found.

As well as taxis, a number of other motorists were also stopped as part of the operation. Two drivers were fined for not wearing a seatbelt and another for carrying an insecure load and driving an unroadworthy vehicle.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab) deputy leader and cabinet member for homes & enforcement said:

“Our enforcement officers accompanied West Mercia Police on a vehicle stop exercise where a number of vehicles, including taxis, were pulled over at Queen Elizabeth Avenue car park, Hollinswood.

“As a result, we issued fines or had vehicles taken off the road because of damage. These checks ensure that taxis meet the council’s rigorous standards and legal requirements. We were checking that plates and licences were displayed correctly, that tyres were correct and safe and drivers were wearing appropriate identification.

“It’s great to see how partnership working has come together with the aim of discouraging drivers from breaking the law, maintaining safety on our roads and reassuring the public.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP