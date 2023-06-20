16.6 C
Tribute paid to Telford boy who died after collapsing at school

By Shropshire Live

The heartbroken family of a 12-year-old boy who died after collapsing at school in Telford on Friday have shared a photo and paid tribute to him.

Joshua Lloyd
Joshua Lloyd

Joshua’s family have described him as a joker who enjoyed spending time with his friends, going on bike rides and playing Xbox.

Emergency services, including West Mercia Police, were called to The Telford Langley School in Dawley, shortly after 2.30pm on Friday after 12-year-old Joshua Lloyd became unwell and collapsed.

Tragically he never recovered and passed away in hospital later that same afternoon.

Joshua’s family and those affected by his death are being supported by the school.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

