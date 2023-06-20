16.6 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
School inspired by headteacher raises £4,000 for cancer charity

A team of teachers, staff, and current and former pupils at a Shrewsbury primary school have raised over £4,000 for Cancer Research in this year’s Race For Life.

The Greenfields Primary School team
The 17-strong team from Greenfields Primary School ran, jogged and staggered the 5km course at Shrewsbury Quarry to raise funds for a charity close to their hearts.

Year 6 teacher Luke Thomas was the first to cross the line, with former pupil 14-year-old Tom Hagerman not far behind. Year 3 pupil Rhys Crowther, who is just eight, finished the course in 27 minutes.

Greenfields Headteacher Mrs Lisa Prior has recently returned to the school after herself undergoing treatment for cancer, and the school recently lost former colleague and dear friend Siobhan Daley-Smith to the disease. 

Mrs Prior said: “We are all incredibly proud of the team that took part in this year’s Race for Life and who raised an incredible amount for this very worthwhile cause.

“So many people are touched by cancer and we, as a school community, include ourselves in that. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who took part in the race, but also everyone who supported them, both with their fundraising and with their training.”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life is a series of events raising money for research into all 200 types of cancer, with 2023 marking the 30th anniversary of the event.

There is still time to donate to the Greenfields team.

