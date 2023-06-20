Royal appointment for Telford College public services student

Telford College student Cameron King has been appointed as the Army Cadet Force’s official Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet for Shropshire.

Cameron King with Major Andy Davison and the outgoing Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet, Harry Corney

The 17-year-old, from Wellington, was officially installed for 2023-24 at a ceremony held at Shrewsbury Castle.

Cameron is currently studying a level three public uniformed services diploma at Telford College, and is described as a ‘well motivated student’ who is aiming for a career as a Royal Marines commando.

Alongside his Telford College studies, he attends the Wellington ACF detachment twice a week, and also has a part-time job supporting a local farmer.

The Lord-Lieutenant’s cadet nominations reward ‘remarkable dedication’ in young people who have shown outstanding commitment and achievements in their cadet training.

A representative is chosen each year from the Sea Cadets, the Army Cadet Force, the Air Training Corps and the Combined Cadet Force to accompany the Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire on civic and military visits.

Major Joe Coleman, chief executive of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force, said Cameron had ‘excelled at everything he has done’ while representing the ACF at local, regional, and national sports.

He is also well on his way to achieving Master Cadet, which is the highest level within the Army Cadet syllabus.

Major Coleman said: “During the Covid pandemic he demonstrated his commitment to the ACF by voluntarily attending all of the training sessions that his staff presented via video link.

“This proved beneficial to both him and Shropshire ACF in that he is one of the few senior cadets qualified to deliver training to cadets at company and county level, as well as within his detachment.

“His energy and enthusiasm are infectious, and he is often seen putting others before himself. He has supported many of his juniors, encouraging them to do their best. In particular, he helps those who are struggling without hesitation.

“Cadet Staff Sergeant King is an excellent ambassador for the Army Cadet Force; he is a smart young man who attends local fayres and other events during which he has showcased the ACF, often explaining to members of the public the benefits of this voluntary youth organisation.

“He has never missed a remembrance parade or poppy selling weekend and is keen to uphold the sacrifices that his forbears have endured to ensure the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Major Coleman said Cameron has also consistently impressed staff with his ‘selfless commitment and willingness to get involved’.

“An example of this is that in 2021 he was one of two cadets who, whilst on their way to Nesscliff Training Camp, stopped to assist the emergency services deal with a major road accident – for which he was commended.”

Craig Stockman, Telford College public uniformed services tutor, said: “Cameron enjoys the physical aspect of the course and plans to apply to join the Royal Marines in September.

“As a college we are incredibly proud that he has been appointed as the Lord Lieutenant’s Cadet. We know he will undertake his duties in a highly professional manner.”