15.9 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
Now Playing:

Police appeal for witnesses to sexual offence in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
By Shropshire Live

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual offence in the town centre.

It happened between 7.30pm and 10pm on 15 June somewhere between The Quarry and the back of the tennis courts on Town Walls.

Detective Sergeant Michael Dunscombe said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been walking through the park at those times and saw anything suspicious. 

- Advertisement -

“We are particularly interested in identifying members of the public who may have checked on the welfare of a female in that area.”

Anyone who can help witnesses is asked to contact michael.dunscombe@westmercia.police.uk or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 00059_I_16062023. 

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Featured Articles

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Sport

Load more

Sport

Advertisement Features

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Business

Load more

Features

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Entertainment

Taste

Entertainment

Load more

Taste

Load more

News

Sport

Business

Features

Entertainment

Taste

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2023 Shropshire Live LLP