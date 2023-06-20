Police appeal for witnesses to sexual offence in Shrewsbury

Police in Shrewsbury are appealing for witnesses in relation to an ongoing investigation into an alleged sexual offence in the town centre.

It happened between 7.30pm and 10pm on 15 June somewhere between The Quarry and the back of the tennis courts on Town Walls.

Detective Sergeant Michael Dunscombe said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have been walking through the park at those times and saw anything suspicious.

- Advertisement -

“We are particularly interested in identifying members of the public who may have checked on the welfare of a female in that area.”

Anyone who can help witnesses is asked to contact michael.dunscombe@westmercia.police.uk or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 00059_I_16062023.