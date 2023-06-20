Highways teams work to prepare Much Wenlock for possible thunderstorms

Following flooding in Much Wenlock last week, Shropshire Council’s highways teams have been working on cleaning and unblocking highways gullies and drains.

Shropshire Council’s highways team working in Much Wenlock. Photo: Shropshire Council

Although it is essential to ensure the highway drainage network is fully operating in a storm, the recent flooding in Much Wenlock was caused by intense rainfall that exceeded the capacity of the drainage network.

The Much Wenlock area is designated as a rapid response catchment by the Environment Agency and is liable to flooding during intense rainfall.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council’s teams worked in partnership with Much Wenlock Town Council, the Flood Action Group, local councillor Dan Thomas, and the local community to ensure that cars weren’t parked over gullies.

Dan Thomas, Shropshire Councillor for Much Wenlock, said:

“The teams were in the town all day on Sunday doing brilliant work to unblock a large number of drains. They’ve been brilliant and worked really hard to get Wenlock ready for the storms.”

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Our highways teams did a great job, but I also want to thank the town council, Flood Action Group and the local community for all their help. It really has been a team effort.”

Following previous flooding in Much Wenlock, Shropshire Council has worked with the National Flood Forum to establish a Flood Action Group and has worked with the community and Much Wenlock Town Council to raise awareness of this and help residents and businesses be as prepared as possible.

The council says it will continue to work with the Environment Agency and Severn Trent Water to ensure the community is better prepared for future flood events.