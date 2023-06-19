16 C
Storage space plea by Shropshire charity while new £1.5m headquarters built

By Shropshire Live Business

A Shropshire charity is appealing for help in finding storage space for furniture and other equipment ahead of the construction of its new headquarters in Shrewsbury.

Richard Parkes, CEO of SYA, bangs the drum for support with his appeal to store the charity's equipment whilst the £1.5m HQ is built in Shrewsbury
SYA is replacing its current HQ with a new building – thanks to a £1.5m grant from the Youth Investment Fund but needs to find a new home for various equipment for the duration of the build.

Planning permission has been granted and it is hoped the new HQ will be ready by Easter next year. Any storage facilities would need to be easily accessible, allowing youth clubs to take out and return equipment needed to fulfil their commitments in support of young people across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.

Richard Parkes, SYA Chief Executive Officer, said: “We just can’t wait for our new headquarters to be built but the building process takes time and we must ensure that the programmes we are involved with can continue running smoothly during this period.

“A lot of equipment is stored at our current base which we need to have regular access to during the demolition of our existing building and the construction of the new one.

“We need somewhere to keep things like sporting, arts and other equipment essential to keep the 120+ youth clubs across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin supplied with exciting activities.

“We would love to hear from anyone willing to come forward with an offer to provide storage space for us during this period.

“It needs to be easily accessible for those running our programmes and about 25 square metres – the size of a big double garage. Such an offer would solve a significant issue for us and it would be really appreciated.

“It is hoped that work will be completed by Easter next year and the construction will include a large social space and creative zone. The new headquarters will be quite an upgrade on our present demountable timber building which is both costly and dated.

“The new facilities will allow for the continuation of a valuable community resource within the area and will also include a quiet breakout room, training room and much improved office areas. It will be a low carbon building with great eco-credentials.

“In every way it will be a sounder base to help us deliver our exciting expansion plans in the future as the largest supplier and supporter of youth work across the county.”

Anyone able to offer storage facilities to SYA can call the charity on 01743 730005 or email info@sya.org.uk

Business

