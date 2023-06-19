Pedestrian in critical condition following collision in Wellington

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Wellington yesterday afternoon.

The collision happened on Watling Street at around 3.30pm.

A man was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving. He has been released under investigation.

Sergeant Marc Whild said: ‘‘We are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or events leading up to the collision, including any dash-cam or CCTV footage, to get in contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Marc Whild on 101 extension 7702085 or by email marc.whild@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 00410i.’’

Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-org.uk.