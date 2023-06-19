New Council partnership with WSP set to deliver range of benefits for Shropshire

Shropshire Council says a new partnership with WSP will help improve the county’s roads, attract inward investment to Shropshire, keep money in the county and help meet the council’s net zero and climate change targets. It will also deliver social value benefits to residents and businesses across Shropshire.

Work being carried out in Shifnal last year as part of the town centre enhancement scheme. Photo: Shropshire Council

Following a competitive procurement process, WSP have been awarded the council’s new five-year Built Environment Consultancy Contract (BECC).

The contract – which began in April 2023 and was officially launched on 25 May – will deliver a range of placemaking, highways and transport projects across the county.

The BECC contract expands on Shropshire Council’s previous highway and transport engineering consultancy contract, which was held by WSP from April 2015 to March 2023.

Chris Schofield, Shropshire Council’s deputy Cabinet member for highways, said:

“Our work with WSP in recent years has delivered a range of successful projects and we look forward to building on these successes by continuing to work in partnership and through collaboration.

“This new contract will directly impact the quality of the county’s roads and necessary capital projects, helping to ensure a positive quality of life for all using roads and transport in the county – as well as improved placemaking.”

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said:

“This new contract is great news for Shropshire and for our residents. As well as delivering improved highways and transport, WSP’s support will enable the council to achieve our statutory duties and deliver our economic development strategy, mitigate climate risk, address net zero targets and manage our assets. It will also help the council to drive our visions and priorities and meet the aims of the new Shropshire Plan.

“By taking advantage of WSP’s knowledge and experience – plus insights gained from addressing these challenges with other highways and transport operators and placemaking authorities – Shropshire will see real benefits and be able to continue to make significant gains.”

David Stephens, managing director for local government at WSP, said:

“We are delighted to be awarded this contract and look forward to continuing our long-term relationship with Shropshire Council, working together to further enhance the county’s built environment.

“This new contract brings an expanded scope of services with a greater emphasis on placemaking, economic development and investment, enabling WSP to provide a broader range of expertise to the council and its communities.”