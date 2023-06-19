Investigation launched following fire involving plant machinery near Market Drayton

An investigation is taking place into the cause of a fire involving plant machinery near Market Drayton late last night.

The scene of the fire near Market Drayton. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service

Two excavators, a dumper truck and one roller were involved in the fire at premises just of the A53 near Market Drayton at around 11.37pm.

Fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service attended.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “An appliance from Market Drayton was first in attendance, the crew were confronted with a fully developed fire, which involved a number of plant machines.

“Two firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were immediately committed to begin tackling the fire using two high pressure hose reel jets. Due to there being two separate seats of fire, and the number of machines involved a 45mm handheld main jet was also got to work by crews.

“On arrival of the appliances from Newcastle-under-Lyme and Sandyford, water ferrying was established from a nearby fire hydrant, to provide additional water for extinguishing the fire and damping down.

“Once the fire had been fully extinguished it was established that a total of two excavators, one dumper truck and one roller had all been severely damaged by fire.

“We are pleased to report that there were no injuries at this incident and no damage to any buildings.

“Crews remained at the scene for approximately two hours damping down and checking for hidden hot spots.”

A joint investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service and Staffordshire Police.