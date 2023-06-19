Council leader launches 100 Day Action Plan as new term gets underway

The Leader of Telford & Wrekin Council, Councillor Shaun Davies, has launched a 100 day action plan, setting out some of the key things people can expect to see done to improve life in the borough in the early days of the council’s new administration.

Councillor Shaun Davies, leader of Telford & Wrekin Council

The plan includes 16 wide-ranging actions, from fighting for hospital services to improving green spaces, and will jump-start work to meet the commitments set out in the administration’s manifesto.

The 100 day action plan makes a commitment to:

- Advertisement -

1. Urge the Secretary of State to use his legal right to review plans to downgrade emergency services at the Princess Royal

2. Launch a legal challenge against the development of Steeraway Solar Farm

3. Lobby the Police and Crime Commissioner for more police on our streets

4. Announce the name and location of a new swimming pool in Dawley

5. Have our mobile CCTV Hub visit every ward in the borough

6. Support 9500 children who have free school meals with supermarket vouchers so that they can eat well over the summer

7. Set out how people with autism will be supported

8. Launch a new domestic abuse service to support victims and survivors

9. See £800,000 invested in improvements to the Silkin Way

10. Upgrade four more community play areas

11. Ensure 50% of schools are trauma informed

12. Invest in our leisure sites with the replacement of the 3G pitch at Oakengates

13. Remove the early payment discount for fly tipping

14. Improve our local nature reserves

15. Launch new family hubs in Sutton Hill and Woodside

16. Launch a Social Value Swap Shop to connect businesses with community groups and projects that they can support

Leader of the council, Councillor Shaun Davies (Labour) said: “I’ve been a member of Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet for twelve years now and the Leader of the Council since 2016.

“During that time, we’ve achieved a huge amount in the borough – our roads are ranked as the best in the Midlands by the National Highways and Transport Network, our children’s services rated as outstanding by Ofsted and we’ve protected green space in the borough which is twice the size of Heathrow airport for example – but we’re ambitious and there is always more that we strive to do.

“A new term brings with it a real excitement and energy.

“Our 100 day action plan is a springboard for us as we set out to meet the commitments we made in May and to keep pushing for a cleaner, greener, safer and more enjoyable place to live.

“It doesn’t list everything the council does – we deliver over 700 quality services across the borough, all with the lowest council tax in the Midlands – it sets out just some of the things you can expect to see in the coming weeks and means that you can hold us to account for the progress we make.”

The countdown for the 100 day plan started following the Annual General Meeting on 25 May and runs to 2 September 2023.